Love Island 2021 contestants: Meet the rumoured line-up said to be heading into the villa

We can almost hear the excitement, as the islanders call out “I got a text!”.

ITV recently confirmed that Love Island would be going ahead in 2021, with Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling returning to their roles as the show’s presenter and voiceover respectively.

Although a start date hasn’t been confirmed just yet for what will be the show’s seventh series, people have already started speculating on who might be going into the villa this year.

The summer series usually kicks off around the beginning of June, and we tend to find out the starting line-up just days before. However, some names do slip out before then.

Back in 2018, Dani Dyer was tipped to be taking part on the show months before the line-up was announced, after she had to drop out of ITV’s Survival of the Fittest due to an injury.

So, could we be seeing some of these faces when the show airs this year?

As we get ready for the new series to start, here’s all the singletons who have been rumoured for series seven.

Toluwa Adepeju

If anyone is feeling poorly in the villa they won’t have to look too far, with junior doctor Toluwa Adepeju tipped to be entering the villa this year.

According to insiders, the NHS hero – who is said to have worked 70-hour weeks in hospital at the height of the pandemic last year – would be the “perfect pick” for Love Island.

“He’s led from the very front – in hospital and online, educating people of the risks and the need to get vaccinated,” a source told The Sun.

“He is a perfect pick. He’s modest, down to earth and loves what he does.”

Harley Benn

Harley Benn is a boxer, and son of Middleweight champion Nigel Benn and brother of WBA Continental welterweight champion Conor Benn.

According to The Sun, producers are eyeing him up for the 2021 series, and he’s apparently “had video meetings with the casting team” and “everyone is very excited at the prospect of having him on the show”.

Alexis Bailey

Alexis, a fire-eater and aerial dancer, is also rumoured to be heading to the villa, with a source telling The Sun: “It’s fair to say she will bring some heat to the villa.”

She has previously worked for Ibiza club owner and Celebs Go Dating star, Wayne Lineker, as one of his dream dolls, and is a former runner up in the Miss Manchester 2019 beauty contest.

Bailey, 21, has reportedly just come out of a longterm relationship and she shares a lot of glamorous photos to her Instagram, including some of which show her at work.

James Price

James, 23, from Worcester is also rumoured to be going on the show, and he already has a connection to the series – he was previously romantically linked to 2019 contestant Lucie Donlan.

“James is in final talks with producers and they’re really keen on signing him this year,” a source told the MailOnline.

“He’s cheeky, fun and handsome – and will be a sure-fire hit with the female contestants, while he’s also on the lookout for his dream girl.”

We wonder if he likes fire breathing women!

Love Island will air on ITV2 later this year.