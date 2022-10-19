The third generation of 4K, this TV comes in both WiFi and WiFi + Ethernet options, promising to be more powerful with a better cinematic quality than previous generations.

The 4K TV is Apple’s answer to the Amazon Firestick or Roku, and allows you to make your home viewing experience as good as possible with 4K image quality (as long as what you’re watching is in that resolution) and Dolby Atmos sound.

In the year since the previous release, Apple has made big strides in its sustainability commitments, and this generation 4K TV uses nearly 30 per cent less power than the previous generation, with an overall 25 per cent reduction in the carbon footprint of the device.

Here’s what to expect from the new Apple TV 4K, the release date, and when you can get one set up in your home.

The new generation of the Apple TV 4K was announced on Tuesday 18th October, and is now available for pre-order. General release is on Friday 4th November, when the product will be available in-store and online.

Apple TV 4K design

The design of the new Apple TV 4K doesn’t seem to be breaking any boundaries, in that it looks pretty similar to the previous model.

The hardware of the device and the Siri remote are intended to blend seamlessly into your home and allow the cinematic experience to shine through. At 93mm square and with both models weighing less than 215g, it is unlikely to take up too much space in your living room.

Apple TV 4K specs and features

The device is powered by the new A15 Bionic chip, which delivers a faster performance and more fluid game play than previous models. This 4K TV does still have the features that made previous generations so popular, including the connectivity with other Apple devices.

Apple describes the 4K TV as being part of their ecosystem, which means you have unlimited access to different aspects of the brand. First things first — it wouldn’t be an Apple TV without Apple TV+, the brand's own streaming service which hosts unique content like the recently renewed Ted Lasso, the Oscar-winning Coda, and star-studded drama The Morning Show.

The 4K TV gives access to other Apple features too, including Apple Music, the games platform Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+, as well as the ability to add your other streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus.

This new Apple 4K TV also comes with the updated tvOS 16 which includes an update to Siri allowing quicker and easier voice control which recognises each user’s voice individually — very fancy! You can also connect your AirPods, iPhone or iPad to the 4k TV, which means you can view your photos or use Facetime on the big screen.

Apple TV 4K UK pricing and how to pre-order

There are two versions of the Apple TV 4K which come at different price points.

The WiFi version comes with 64GB of storage and costs £149, whilst the other version - WiFi + Ethernet - has 128GB of storage, coming in at £169.

The 64GB version is good if you’re looking to stream your favourite shows and films and only want to download a few apps. If you plan on using your Apple TV 4K to download a lot of games and apps, then the 128GB version might be the one for you.

