Roblox’s Type Soul has become one of the most popular games on the platform, letting you transform to battle foes.

Still, who doesn’t love free stuff? You’ll need all sorts of goodies to battle evil, and codes can help you improve your character before taking on some of the game’s tougher challenges.

Here’s a host of currently active Type Soul codes, as well as how to redeem them.

How to redeem Type Soul codes

Once you reach Semi-Grade 2 in Type Soul, you will be able to redeem codes.

Along the UI options at the top of your screen, press the one that looks like a present.

Enter one of the codes below, and press return on your keyboard, and you’ll earn your rewards or free rerolls.

Full list of Type Soul codes (October 2025)

As of the time of writing, the following codes are active:

1rerollcode

higuysiranoutofcodenames

2rerollcode

higuysupdate

yallaskedforitig

lookfordatspiralfb

thankuqasward

icallshotgun

bamblamwham

delayordelayed

ithoughtupdateswereweekly

thewhatorwhat

cristi2ktwitch

whatagoodcode

broyouareopdude

thesecretisstillinsoulsociety

cellorsell

mangolordking700mangos

thisiswhyweclash1m

baragganintorisingswallow

yayfirstweekly

cristibday

tmrfrthistimeonshredsylife

vdekuglobalban

canyouletusbalance

butisitenough

jambajuice1v1

serverlistfixed

thosewhoknowemblem

superduperfunsecretcode

Wowshutdowncodeyeah

codecodecode

codelolhaha

codeofdoom

codeforshutdownisuppose

yesterdayshutdown

thanksfor900k

setrona1vertagzeu0

excaliburfool

Higuyscode

privateservercompensation

Mythoughtsonthislater

600MVisits

300KLikes

