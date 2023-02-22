FIFA 23 update today: Full patch notes explained for Title Update 8
What's changed in this week's big FIFA 23 update?
EA Sports has released a major new update for FIFA 23, with Title Update 8 being released on 21st February and server downtime occurring this morning.
As fans start to wonder what the future will hold, with FIFA 23 being the last FIFA game from EA (with the rebranded EA Sports FC due to rise up and take its place), it's clear that EA isn't finished with its current game just yet.
Keep on reading to find out what has changed in this week's big FIFA 23 update, which has so far been launched on PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S. We've got the patch notes for you below.
What's new in the FIFA 23 update today?
Judging by the official patch notes, this week's Title Update 8 sounds like more of a minor update as opposed to a dramatic overhaul to FIFA 23.
The patch notes detail a handful of bug fixes as well as cosmetic tweaks to some badges, kits and so forth. Don't go expecting to find a new game mode or anything, then, when you next boot up the game.
Full patch notes for FIFA 23 Title Update 8
The latest FIFA 23 patch notes have been posted on the developer's public Trello board, and we've pulled them over for you to read below. This is what has changed in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.
FIFA Ultimate Team
Addressed the following issues:
- Addressed further instances of referees incorrectly wearing the same kit colours as one of the teams involved in the match.
- [PC Only] Addressed a stability issue that could occur when opening packs.
Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL
Addressed the following issue:
- In rare cases, the camera could have incorrectly followed a CPU AI player in VOLTA ARCADE.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following change:
- Updated some badges, kits, tifos, hair, stadiums, star heads, pre-match scenes, headwear, mascots, stadium themes, tattoos, balls, bundle art, VIP Areas, pitch props, fan flags, and gloves.
Addressed the following issues:
- When editing a player, sometimes the height and weight values did not display.
Addressed several stability issues that could occur.
And that's your lot! When the next big FIFA 23 update happens, we'll be sure to let you know.
