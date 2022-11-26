Whether you're itching to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or to treat the family to an outing to the new Matilda The Musical, here are the best cinema Black Friday deals we've found. Some offers are valid into 2023, making them ideal candidates for Christmas gifts. With two Vue tickets starting at £9 , you might even be onto a winning Secret Santa present idea, too.

For fans who are hoping to score cheap cinema tickets or a gift for film-loving friends and family this Christmas, look no further. As Black Friday deals continue across the weekend until Cyber Monday, it's a great time to snap up a big screen experience for less.

Vue Black Friday deals

Groupon has some excellent offers for Vue cinema tickets, valid at over 88 locations. Tickets are valid from 1st December to 14th March 2023 and must be booked online.

ODEON Black Friday deals

Groupon

Groupon has some strong offers for ODEON cinema tickets. These big bundles of tickets, which are ideal for groups of friends or large families, are valid for showings between 6th January to April 30th 2023. Like Vue, you'll need to book online as these offers aren't redeemable at the cinema.

Wondering if it's worth upgrading to Luxe? At ODEON, Luxe bags you luxurious fully-reclining seats which boast up to three times the legroom of a normal seat.

Cineworld Black Friday deals

Save 25% on Cineworld's annual Unlimited membership

Cineworld's Unlimited membership makes for the ideal Christmas gift for movie buffs. Benefits include all the 2D films you can watch, with no booking fees, plus 10% off snacks and drinks, a free Tastecard, advanced screenings of upcoming films, plus 25% off food and drink at partner restaurants.

The annual Unlimited membership starts at £131.88 for Group 1 (before you save 25% and increases up to £262.80 for Group Cineworld locations. If you're interested in saving big on cinema, check which group your local Cineworld falls into first.

Save 25% on Cineworld's annual Unlimited membership with code BLACKFRIDAY25

More Cineworld offers

Two 2D Cineworld tickets for £25 (valid at over 100 locations)

More ideas for cinema and film Christmas gifts

Virgin Experience Days Virgin Experience Days

Fancy treating the film buffs in your life to something a little different? We've got you covered. There are some brilliant experience gifts for fans of film.

