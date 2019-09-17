Battlestar Galactica is getting rebooted…again!

In ‘Wait, wasn’t that just on?” news, it’s emerged that we’re getting a reboot of Battlestar Galactica, the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama from Ronald D. Moore that was itself a reboot of the 1978 series of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new take on Moore’s 2004-2009 series will be an “updated, more modern look at the world” created in the earlier show, and will be released exclusively on new NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.

Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail will serve as showrunner on the reboot, which seems likely to eschew the previous series’ continuity for a new take on the material.

The news will come as a surprise to many, with Moore’s Battlestar Galactica only finishing its run 10 years ago and still cited as one of the most popular and critically acclaimed sci-fi dramas ever made.

The 2004 series starred Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, James Callis, Tricia Helfer, and Grace Park among others, and spawned two spin-offs (Caprica and Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome), and revolved around humanity’s clashes with the deadly robot Cylons.

It’s expected that the rebooted series will have a new cast and a new take on the premise.

It’s currently unclear whether Peacock will be available for UK viewers, in which case sci-fi fans here might not get to check out the new Battlestar Galactica anyway.

Still, not to worry – there’s already two other versions to keep us occupied in the meantime…