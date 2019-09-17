Battlestar Galactica is getting rebooted…again!
Well this is a frakkin’ surprise
In ‘Wait, wasn’t that just on?” news, it’s emerged that we’re getting a reboot of Battlestar Galactica, the critically acclaimed sci-fi drama from Ronald D. Moore that was itself a reboot of the 1978 series of the same name.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new take on Moore’s 2004-2009 series will be an “updated, more modern look at the world” created in the earlier show, and will be released exclusively on new NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock.
- Saved By The Bell is coming back for a new TV sequel
- How to watch and stream Battlestar Galactica – is the sci-fi series on Netflix?
Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail will serve as showrunner on the reboot, which seems likely to eschew the previous series’ continuity for a new take on the material.
The news will come as a surprise to many, with Moore’s Battlestar Galactica only finishing its run 10 years ago and still cited as one of the most popular and critically acclaimed sci-fi dramas ever made.
The 2004 series starred Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell, Katee Sackhoff, Jamie Bamber, James Callis, Tricia Helfer, and Grace Park among others, and spawned two spin-offs (Caprica and Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome), and revolved around humanity’s clashes with the deadly robot Cylons.
It’s expected that the rebooted series will have a new cast and a new take on the premise.
It’s currently unclear whether Peacock will be available for UK viewers, in which case sci-fi fans here might not get to check out the new Battlestar Galactica anyway.
Still, not to worry – there’s already two other versions to keep us occupied in the meantime…