In plans confirmed at Sky Studios on Wednesday morning, Sky also revealed that every EFL game on the opening weekend will be shown live across its platform – a grand total of 36.

A regular matchweek in the 2024/25 season will boast 10 EFL matches live on Sky – five from the Championship and a combination of five games across League One and League Two.

Fans can expect six EFL matches to be shown on Sky at 12:30pm on a Saturday each week, with one match on a Friday evening and one match on Sunday lunchtime, plus two others filtered into one of the slots. No additional EFL match time slots will be created.

The much-debated 3pm blackout restrictions will remain in place, meaning more games will be played outside the traditional time slot after the opening weekend – which is not subjected to the 3pm blackout as the Premier League will not have started by that point.

Championship matches will be covered by a six-camera setup, with four and two-camera setups to be used for League One and League Two games respectively. Every match will receive live commentary.

All televised fixtures until January 2025 will be announced before the start of the season to give fans greater clarity, while a further announcement in November 2024 will confirm TV games until March 2025.

Sky will then revert to a more traditional process of selecting games based on the situation in each league.

Over 1,000 EFL matches will be broadcast live on Sky Sports every season in one of the biggest shake-ups in British sports broadcasting history.

