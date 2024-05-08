The other big moment in the world of television is the BAFTAs, which are on BBC One on Sunday night. We caught up with some of the stars of the small screen who have had a particularly good year, as well as celebrating Strictly Come Dancing, which began 20 years ago this month and is nominated in the Best Entertainment Programme category.

But Strictly is far from being cosy Saturday-night TV. Craig Revel Horwood, the man who has been on the judging panel from day one, proudly explains that Strictly has always taken risks and pushed the boundaries for two decades.

Elsewhere, we have an exclusive episode guide to Doctor Who by the showrunner himself, Russell T Davies. His enthusiasm is infectious and he's clear what he wants from the new series of the sci-fi classic: "I hope it has a new energy. I want it to feel younger, wilder, more lively, a bit more bonkers, more capable of going anywhere."

We can't think of a better programme to precede Eurovision this Saturday night.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Michael Douglas on new Apple TV+ series Franklin, nepo babies in Hollywood, sex scenes in cinema and the role of intimacy co-ordinators

Layton Williams on the BAFTAs, the 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing, same-sex pairings and coming out publicly

Vinette Robinson discusses her life in Bradford, becoming an actor and limited opportunities in the arts

Jonathan Bailey on same-sex intimacy, auditioning for roles and his love for Russell T Davies

Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder on new BBC Arts series, acting like a married couple and overcoming insecurities

Adjoa Andoh on recent budget cuts to soaps, the success of Bridgerton and playing diverse characters

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final airs Saturday 11th May at 8pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

