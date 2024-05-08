Eurovision Song Contest 2024 features on this week's Radio Times cover
Olly Alexander is flying the flag for the UK this year.
This week we celebrate two of the big events in the TV calendar. On Saturday night it’s the final of the Eurovision Song Contest, the campest, most over-the-top music contest ever conceived. Fifty years on from Abba's win in the Brighton Dome in 1974, the grand final is fittingly live from Malmo in Sweden. Graham Norton will be providing his usual tongue-in-cheek commentary on BBC One, and Olly Alexander will be representing the United Kingdom.
In the latest issue of Radio Times magazine, read veteran music journalist Pete Paphides's take on this year's contest. And if you want to see how the competition has evolved, you can watch the 1974 contest in its entirety on BBC iPlayer, if only to marvel at what a brilliant broadcaster the late, great Katie Boyle was.
The other big moment in the world of television is the BAFTAs, which are on BBC One on Sunday night. We caught up with some of the stars of the small screen who have had a particularly good year, as well as celebrating Strictly Come Dancing, which began 20 years ago this month and is nominated in the Best Entertainment Programme category.
But Strictly is far from being cosy Saturday-night TV. Craig Revel Horwood, the man who has been on the judging panel from day one, proudly explains that Strictly has always taken risks and pushed the boundaries for two decades.
Elsewhere, we have an exclusive episode guide to Doctor Who by the showrunner himself, Russell T Davies. His enthusiasm is infectious and he's clear what he wants from the new series of the sci-fi classic: "I hope it has a new energy. I want it to feel younger, wilder, more lively, a bit more bonkers, more capable of going anywhere."
We can't think of a better programme to precede Eurovision this Saturday night.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Michael Douglas on new Apple TV+ series Franklin, nepo babies in Hollywood, sex scenes in cinema and the role of intimacy co-ordinators
- Layton Williams on the BAFTAs, the 20th anniversary of Strictly Come Dancing, same-sex pairings and coming out publicly
- Vinette Robinson discusses her life in Bradford, becoming an actor and limited opportunities in the arts
- Jonathan Bailey on same-sex intimacy, auditioning for roles and his love for Russell T Davies
- Rylan Clark and Rob Rinder on new BBC Arts series, acting like a married couple and overcoming insecurities
- Adjoa Andoh on recent budget cuts to soaps, the success of Bridgerton and playing diverse characters
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final airs Saturday 11th May at 8pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.
