Race Across the World 2024 route: Season 4 locations
Get ready to see some truly epic sights.
Five brave pairs will be taking on the ultimate challenge in the new season of Race Across the World and this time they will embark on an East Asian adventure like no other.
The intrepid travellers will leave behind their smartphones, internet access and bank cards as they all attempt to make it to the finish line in the hopes of winning a huge £20,000 cash prize.
There is always major interest from fans about where the pairs will be heading, with previous contestants making their way from the likes of Vancouver to Newfoundland and from Mexico City to Ushuaia in Argentina.
So as this year's line-up prepare themselves to set off on the epic race, here's everything you need to know about the Race Across the World season 4 route.
Race Across the World 2024 route
The 2024 season of Race Across the World will see the five teams trek across East Asia, beginning their journey in Japan, with the aim of them ending up in Lombok in Indonesia.
Episode 1
In episode 1, viewers will see the five teams begin their journey in Sapporo, Japan's fifth most populous city.
To reach Lombok, the teams will have to pass through seven checkpoints and their first one is Nara City.
The groups must enlist the help of the locals to find the Gango-ji Temple in Nara City, with all pairs determined to make it to the checkpoint.
To reach the first checkpoint, the teams face a 1,600 kilometre journey where only a small percentage of the population speak English.
Race Across the World season 4 premieres on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
