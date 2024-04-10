If they're successful at this, these contestants will have a shot at winning £20,000 — they just have to make sure they get there first.

But will Eugenie and Isabel be able to put their differences aside long enough to win the race? Here's what we know.

Who are Eugenie and Isabel?

Relationship: Mother and daughter

From: Barking/Birmingham

Jobs: Teacher, trainee clinical scientist

Eugenie and Isabel are hoping the experience will bring them closer together, but they admitted that their relationship can be fiery at times.

"My brothers think it’s a bad idea. Only because they know how I am with Mum and my patience," Isabel said.

"They think it’s a crazy idea, given what Mum’s like when it comes to things like direction, navigation and things like that, so they thought it was a bit random."

Isabel's biggest challenge, she says, will be remaining patient with her mother when it comes to direction. "She doesn’t believe me, nobody believes me," Eugenie added.

"When I make mistakes, they think, 'Come on, we did it 10 times.' They don’t get it that I have no sense of direction, they’re not accepting it."

Why did Eugenie and Isabel want to take part in Race Across the World?

"Isabel came to me and said she was going to be putting in an application for Race Across the World, and it was going to be for her and myself," Eugenie explained.

"So I asked her, 'What is Race Across the World?' She said, 'You need to watch it,' so I started watching it and got really excited and thought, 'Yes, I’d love to be on that,' and filled in the application. So, really, the starting point was Isabel."

Isabel and Eugenie aren't as close as they could be, so for Isabel, this is the perfect opportunity to become more harmonious with her mother.

"I put in the application because, although it seemed quite intense, I thought it would be something cool for us to bond together in the process," Isabel said.

"Mum and I are are not as close as we could be, so I thought it would be a good opportunity to explore."

When does Race Across the World 2024 start?

Will Isabel and Eugenie live to regret their choices? Find out when Race Across the World kicks off on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One.

