With Zainib and Mobeen currently in the lead, tonight's episode will see father-daughter duo Ladi and Monique and best friends Cathie and Tricia try to overtake them in the hopes of winning £20,000.

The fourth season of Race Across the World comes to an end tonight (Wednesday 10th May) as the remaining pairs try their best to reach the final checkpoint of St John's, Newfoundland in snowy Canada.

Although we won't have any new episodes of RATW for a little while, there is a celebrity edition to look forward to which is airing later this year, and we have some exciting information about the next civilian season!

Read on for everything we know so far about Race Across the World season 4 and whether you can apply to be on the show.

Will Race Across the World return for season 4?

Yes! Race Across the World will be back for a fourth season, with the producers confirming the news earlier in the year.

Speaking asked whether the show will return to a more traditional route by asking the contestants to cross multiple countries, BBC commissioner Michael Jochnowitz told RadioTimes.com and other press: "One hundred per cent so we've done that with the celebrity one which is now filmed and then the upcoming non-celebrity one, it will be more of a traditional route."

While the BBC is yet to confirm a release date for Race Across the World's fourth season, we do know that there's not long to go before filming starts.

According to Cosmopolitan, filming on the upcoming fourth season will start in September and is slated to finish in November.

Meanwhile, fans can expect a celebrity edition of the show to air on BBC One later this year, according to Jochnowitz.

"Well, we filmed it at the end of last year and it's in the edit," he explained. "It's looking incredible. It's probably more of a traditional race in terms of number of countries that they're going to travel through. It will be out later this year."

How to apply for Race Across the World season 4

If the season 3 contestants' journey across Canada has left you with wanderlust, then you're unfortunately out of luck – applications for Race Across the World season 4 closed earlier this month.

Applications were open until Friday 5th May, with legal residents in the UK over the age of 18 invited to apply.

"With a cash prize at stake, we want to know what lengths you would go to reach the next checkpoint in first place," the BBC teased.

"Maybe you’re looking to change something in your life? Or are keen to share the journey with someone special like a family member, work colleague, best friend, or someone you’ve lost touch with. You may even have a very personal reason for wanting to explore a particular part of the world."

Not to worry – we're sure the applications will open again next year if the show is commissioned for a fifth season.

