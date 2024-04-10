In total, the teams will be racing 15,000km to try and get to their destination without using smartphones, the internet and bank cards — but do Stephen and Viv have what it takes to scoop the prize?

Here's everything you need to know about this pair, who bicker like an old married couple because, well, they are one.

Read More:

More like this

Who are Stephen and Viv?

Relationship: Married

From: Rutland

Jobs: Retired

Stephen, 61, and Viv, 65, are proving that age is just a number when it comes to undertaking a thrilling adventure, as the pair say they're "gung ho" enough to give anything a try.

"I think we’ll have a go at most things," Stephen said. "We’re not really passive people, I don’t think, we’re quite 'get up and do something'.

"And we have an active lifestyle. I keep saying we’re not fit people, but I think we’re active people. We like sports, we play tennis, we go bowling every week. We have a ballroom dancing class every Thursday evening, and we have a group of friends that we dance with, and it’s just become quite a big part of the week."

"In addition, I do line dancing and I do a fit steps class, which is like ballroom on your own," Viv added.

So, will the pair dance their way to victory? Perhaps, but they think their ages work in their favour.

"We’re sort of perhaps less imposing than some of the youngsters, less threatening than perhaps some of the youngsters might be by approaching strangers, we’re not a threat to anybody," Stephen noted.

"But, certainly, it’s literally the same thing as a weakness - we’re not going to beat anyone in a footrace, that’s for sure."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why did Stephen and Viv want to take part in Race Across the World?

The pair are pretty committed fans of the programme, with Viv revealing that she's watched previous seasons "three or four times".

"We are competitive," she added, while Stephen affirmed, "We wouldn't be here if we didn't want to win it. But it doesn’t matter either - we’ve seen the show, the success, the failures and the taking part.

"We want to finish, to finish is important to us, we’d just be embarrassed to go home early - the kids would never live it down, it would just be awful, they’d just mock us mercilessly.

"Yes, of course we want to win, who wouldn’t? We’ll just do everything we can, within the rules, to make that happen."

When does Race Across the World 2024 start?

Race Across the World kicks off on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One. But will Betty and James go the distance?

Race Across the World 2024 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.