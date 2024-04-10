Previous seasons have seen competitors go all over the globe, but this time around the only thing standing between the contestants and that £20,000 prize money is 15,000 kilometres and several countries in eastern Asia...

There’s no bigger test to a relationship than hitchhiking halfway across the world with each other, so let’s look at some of the pairs in more detail — starting with sibling double act Betty and James.

Who are Betty and James?

Relationship: Siblings

From: Hertfordshire

Jobs: Social media and events manager, sales consultant

Betty, 25, and James, 21, enjoy watching Race Across the World as a family. But James never anticipated that he and his sister would actually be taking part in it.

"I think it was kind of my idea. I got the application thing going and James got dragged along for the journey," Betty admits.

"You said a few times, there’s other people you should’ve taken - but they’re not here or couldn’t do it," James added.

Why did Betty and James want to take part in Race Across the World?

Barely in touch as adults, Betty and James don't have a lot in common. But they're hoping the experience of Race Across the World brings them closer together as family.

"It’s a TV programme that we watch as a family, and I think during series one and two we were sat there like, 'We could definitely do this,'" Betty said.

"It got to the last week we could apply, and we thought, 'Let's just go for it.' We did the audition video very [much] on a whim and filled out the form - and here we are."

While Betty is a more seasoned traveller than James, he is quietly confident about their chances of winning.

"Betty doesn’t like to admit it, she doesn’t want to say it or come across too cocky or arrogant, but I think we’ve got a good chance," he said.

"Everyone's got an equal chance at the beginning, don’t they? But especially once we get going and settle into the first week and figure out how it’s going to work, I think we could definitely put up a fight.

"We’re both very competitive. We’ve grown up in sports backgrounds, and that’s all you do in sport, isn’t it? Try and win.

"I grew up playing quite a lot: football, cricket, tennis. Mostly cricket till a few years ago. I still play football, but it's very much a weekend ruiner if you lose on Saturday."

When does Race Across the World 2024 start?

Will Betty and James go the distance? Find out when Race Across the World kicks off on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One.

