This time, contestants are travelling across eastern Asia as part of their bid to win £20,000.

Aiming to raise awareness of dyslexia are 25-year old Brydie and her mum, 52-year-old Sharon. Here's what we know about the contestants.

Who are Brydie and Sharon?

Relationship: Daughter and mother

From: Kent

Jobs: Snowboard instructor and cleaner, respectively

As mother and daughter, Brydie and Sharon "share everything". They're hoping that their close relationship will help them go far in the competition. "We're Yin and Yang," Brydie explained.

"All our friends and family have all said before that we should do Race Across the World. I think it’s because we get on really well, and a lot of Mum’s friends are a bit jealous that we get on so well, and a lot of my friends are jealous of how close me and Mum are," she said.

"I tell my Mum things that my friends would not even dream of telling their Mum, or I can call my Mum in any situation."

Why did Brydie and Sharon want to take part in Race Across the World?

For Brydie and Sharon, coming on this show was inevitable. "I watched it with my family at home and Brydie was in Canada at the time, and then we went out to visit and we watched it together," Sharon said.

"She just looked at me and I looked at her and we thought 'we could do this', and so that’s exactly how it happened."

But don't ask them to name any capital cities.

"I don’t know if I should confess this, but when we were told we were going to Tokyo, I thought that was a country in itself!" she added.

"So, yes, I hope we don’t come across really stupid. But it’s all about education, everything’s a learning curve."

Questionable geography aside, Brydie and Sharon say they're both good under pressure.

"Every day is pressure for us, so I feel like we’ll cope, and it won’t affect us too much," Brydie adds.

When does Race Across the World 2024 start?

Race Across the World kicks off on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One. Do Brydie and Sharon have what it takes to win?

