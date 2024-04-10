One dynamic duo are 20-year-old schoolfriends Alfie and Owen — a Hertfordshire-based football referee and trainee fighter pilot, respectively. But will they go to distance?

Here's everything we know about the pair, who already have a cunning plan to win the whole thing.

Who are Alfie and Owen?

Relationship: Friends

More like this

From: Hertfordshire

Jobs: Football referee, trainee pilot

According to Owen, the sport lovers are "very competitive" and are looking forward to "roughing it" as they navigate their way forward.

"We’ve always played sports throughout our whole lives, and we still do as well," Owen said. "So, I think we will carry that competitiveness over from that and bring it into this. We want to win."

And when it comes to the challenges ahead, Alfie is embracing them. "I prefer working under pressure than without it," he said. "I think in terms of that, I should be alright."

But one thing the pair might struggle with is telling the time. "We thought we’d prepared for the trip until we realised yesterday neither of us have a watch, so we have no way of telling the time – I wasn’t impressed when I found that out," Alfie admitted.

"I have got a digital watch, but I can’t figure out how to change the time on it. I thought everything was going to be fine, as I assumed Owen was going to bring an analogue - but then I realised he didn’t have anything!"

Why did Alfie and Owen want to take part in Race Across the World?

Best friends since school, the pair want to put their friendship to the test with their hardest challenge yet.

"I think we wanted to take part in the series mainly because we’re both lovers of travelling and have done a little bit of travelling before, but never done the whole backpacking, country-hopping situation," Alfie said.

Read More:

Owen added: "We wanted to do this because, as Alfie said, we wanted to go travelling and we’ve never done this sort of thing together. Also, we wanted to put our friendship to the test, see what we can achieve with it.

"And personally, ourselves, we wanted to see how we’d deal in this sort of situation and how well we can do, see if we can make it to the end and maybe even win."

When does Race Across the World 2024 start?

Will Alfie and Owen's friendship survive? Find out when Race Across the World kicks off on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One.

Race Across the World 2024 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.