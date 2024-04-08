Ahead of the season taking place, the duo discussed their plans for how to come out on top this season, revealing a strategy to get ahead of the competition.

Alfie said: "We have discussed a strategy. The strategy is, in very loose terms, earn first and race later. So, particularly in the first leg, just try and not eat into our spending too much.

"We think that everybody in the first leg is going to be quite 'gung ho', and perhaps aren’t going to have that much headspace - they’re going to be a little bit erratic, so we’re going to try and take advantage of that.

"But I think as soon as that klaxon goes, that might all go out the window!"

Owen (left) and Alfie (right) in Race Across the World.

Meanwhile, Owen added: "We also thought that strategy would be a good idea so we have a bit of extra cash if we need it to fall back on. If we do find ourselves coming last on one of the legs or at a checkpoint, we will then have a bit of cash so we can leapfrog if we need it."

Other teams taking part this year include brother and sister Betty and James, married couple Stephen and Viv, and two mother and daughter duos, Brydie and Sharon and Eugenie and Isabel.

In direct contrast with Alfie and Owen's plans, when asked if his team have a strategy, James said: "No. I think it’s probably for the best, as I thought it would be better to keep a clear head.

"It's so unknown, there’s no point really trying to make a fixed plan because it could change in an instant. So, we’ll try to keep it logical: when it gets to it, don’t do anything rash, do everything with measure - but we also have no set plan."

Race Across the World begins on Wednesday 10th April at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

