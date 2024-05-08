As with so many Apple shows, it features an absolutely stacked cast, including the likes of Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson. But who else stars in the show and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Dark Matter on Apple TV+.

Dark Matter cast: Who stars in the Apple TV+ sci-fi show?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Dark Matter. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Here's a full list of the cast for Dark Matter:

Joel Edgerton as Jason Dessen

Jennifer Connelly as Daniela Dessen

Alice Braga as Amanda

Jimmi Simpson as Ryan

Oakes Fegley as Charlie Dessen

Dayo Okeniyi as Leighton

Amanda Brugel as Blaire

Joel Edgerton plays Jason Dessen

Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

Who is Jason Dessen? Jason is a physicist, professor and family man who finds himself abducted into an alternate version of his life.

What else has Joel Edgerton been in? Over the years, Edgerton has played Owen Lars in the Star Wars franchise, and has also appeared in major roles in films such as Kinky Boots, Warrior, The Thing, Zero Dark Thirty, The Great Gatsby, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Gift, Black Mass, Red Sparrow, Boy Erased, The King, The Green Knight, Thirteen Lives, Master Gardener and The Boys in the Boat.

Jennifer Connelly plays Daniela Dessen

Jennifer Connelly in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

Who is Daniela Dessen? Daniela is Jason's wife.

What else has Jennifer Connelly been in? Connelly has previously starred in films including The Rocketeer, Requiem for a Dream, A Beautiful Mind, Hulk, Blood Diamond, The Day the Earth Stood Still, The Dilemma, Noah, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Alita: Battle Angel and Top Gun: Maverick. She also stars in the series Snowpiercer.

Alice Braga plays Amanda

Alice Braga in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

Who is Amanda? Amanda is a psychiatrist.

What else has Alice Braga been in? Braga has previously starred in films including City of God, I Am Legend, Predators, Elysium, The New Mutants, Soul and The Suicide Squad, as well as series such as Queen of the South and A Murder at the End of the World.

Jimmi Simpson plays Ryan

Jimmi Simpson in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

Who is Ryan? Ryan is Jason's friend and a brilliant neuroscientist.

What else has Jimmi Simpson been in? Simpson is perhaps best known for his roles in series such as The Late Show with David Letterman, where he played Lyle the Intern, House of Cards and Westworld. He has also appeared in shows and films including The Invention of Lying, How I Met Your Mother, Breakout Kings, White House Down, Black Mirror, Pachinko, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Star Trek: Prodigy, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Oakes Fegley plays Charlie Dessen

Oakes Fegley in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

Who is Charlie Dessen? Charlie is Jason and Daniela's son.

What else has Oakes Fegley been in? Fegley has previously had roles in This Is Where I Leave You, Boardwalk Empire, Person of Interest, Pete's Dragon, The Goldfinch, War with Grandpa and The Fabelmans.

Dayo Okeniyi plays Leighton

Dayo Okeniyi in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

Who is Leighton? Leighton is an executive for a high-tech laboratory.

What else has Dayo Okeniyi been in? Okeniyi has previously had roles in The Hunger Games, The Spectacular Now, Terminator: Genisys, Shades of Blue, Fresh, See, Hypnotic and Iwájú.

Amanda Brugel plays Blaire

Amanda Brugel. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Who is Blaire? Blaire is Daniela's close friend.

What else has Amanda Brugel been in? Brugel has previously had roles in series and films including Covert Affairs, Seed, Orphan Black, Room, Suicide Squad, Workin' Moms, Snowpiercer, Kim's Convenience, The Handmaid's Tale, Infinity Pool and Parish.

Dark Matter continues on Apple TV+ on Wednesday 15th May 2024. Sign up to Apple TV+ now. Blake Crouch’s novel Dark Matter is available to purchase now.

