She marries billionaire Andy Ronson (Clive Owen) and goes off the grid, but remains a hero to young Darby Hart (Corrin), a fellow hacker who puts her skills to use as an amateur sleuth.

When Darby is summoned to a very remote retreat intended to get to the heart of some important issues, she is forced to snap into detective mode when a mysterious death leaves everyone shaken.

Here's everything you need to know about the A Murder at the End of the World cast.

Emma Corrin plays Darby Hart

Emma Corrin in A Murder at the End of the World. Disney Plus

Who is Darby Hart? Darby is a young woman who grew up attending crime scenes with her coroner father, who helped her to piece together a cause of death from clues left on the victim's body. Later, she would start her own investigation into the murders of unidentified women across the US, which formed the basis of her debut book – The Silver Doe. This gets the attention of tech billionaire Andy Ronson, who invites Darby to a retreat for bright minds in a very remote location.

What else has Emma Corrin been in? Corrin shot to stardom for their portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown season 4. Since then, they have taken roles in romantic drama My Policeman and Netflix's steamy remake of Lady Chatterley's Lover. They'll next be seen in Marvel's Deadpool 3, where they have an as-yet-undisclosed role.

Brit Marling plays Lee

Brit Marling. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vox Media

Who is Lee? Lee is a hacker who gained a sizeable reputation on the internet for her work. However, that all changed when she was 'doxxed' – a term for when an individual's personal information is made public against their will. In the aftermath of the attack, Lee married tech billionaire Andy Ronson and became a reclusive, mysterious figure.

What else has Brit Marling been in? Marling is best known as the creator and star of Netflix series The OA, which ran for two seasons and sparked outrage when it was prematurely cancelled. A fan campaign was not able to resuscitate the project. She has also appeared in Channel 4 drama Babylon, plus indie films Sound of My Voice and Another Earth.

Clive Owen plays Andy Ronson

Clive Owen. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Who is Andy Ronson? Andy is a tech billionaire who wants to solve the greatest problems facing the planet. To make a start, he summons a group of remarkable individuals to a remote retreat, which he hopes will help generate some much-needed answers.

What else has Clive Owen been in? Owen's recent roles include surgeon Dr John W Thackery in The Knick and former President Bill Clinton in American Crime Story: Impeachment. His earlier work includes Gosford Park, Sin City, Inside Man and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Harris Dickinson plays Bill Farrah

Harris Dickinson stars in A Murder at the End of the World. Disney/Star

Who is Bill Farrah? Bill is a lost love of Darby's, with the two of them becoming estranged after a murder investigation took them to dark and dangerous places.

What else has Harris Dickinson been in? Earlier this year, Dickinson earned acclaim for indie film Scrapper, where he played an absent father to a young daughter. His other credits include Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The King's Man, See How They Run, Triangle of Sadness and Where the Crawdads Sing.

Alice Braga plays Sian

Alice Braga stars in A Murder at the End of the World. Disney/Star

Who is Sian? Sian is one of the guests on the retreat – and the first woman to walk on the moon.

What else has Alice Braga been in? Braga is known for starring in crime drama Queen of the South, while she has also had film roles in The Suicide Squad, The New Mutants, Elysium and Pixar's Soul.

Jermaine Fowler plays Martin

Jermaine Fowler Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Who is Martin? Martin is another guest on the retreat and a celebrated film director.

What else has Jermaine Fowler been in? Earlier this year, Fowler could be seen in satirical horror film The Blackening. He's also known for voice roles in Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Tuca & Bertie and The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

Joan Chen plays Lu Mei

Joan Chen Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images

Who is Lu Mei? Lu is another guest on the retreat, who is known for her work designing smart cities in China.

What else has Joan Chen been in? Chen is probably best known to western viewers for playing Josie Packard in David Lynch's legendary drama Twin Peaks. Her other work includes Netflix series Marco Polo and numerous films produced in China.

Raúl Esparza plays David

Raúl Esparza. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Who is David? David is another guest on the retreat, who makes a bad first impression on Darby.

What else has Raúl Esparza been in? Esparza is best known for playing ADA Rafael Barba on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Dr Frederick Chilton on Hannibal. Other credits include Pushing Daisies, Bojack Horseman, Dopesick and Candy.

Edoardo Ballerini plays Ray

Edoardo Ballerini Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Audio Publishers Association

Who is Ray? Ray is an artificial intelligence designed by Andy, who helps ensure the comfort of guests.

What else has Edoardo Ballerini been in? Ballerini has appeared in crime dramas The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, among other US shows.

Pegah Ferydoni plays Ziba

Pegah Ferydoni Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Who is Ziba? Ziba is another guest on the retreat.

What else has Pegah Ferydoni been in? Ferydoni is best known for roles in German television, including police drama SOKO Hamburg.

Ryan J Haddad plays Oliver

Ryan J Haddad Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Who is Oliver? Oliver is another guest on the retreat with expertise Andy values.

What else has Ryan J Haddad been in? Haddad is best known for his supporting role on Ryan Murphy's satirical drama The Politician.

Javed Khan plays Rohan

Who is Rohan? Rohan is another guest on the retreat, with particular concern about climate change.

What else has Javed Khan been in? Khan has had supporting roles in Gangs of London, We Are Lady Parts, The Bay, Everything I Know About Love and The Capture.

