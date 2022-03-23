The drama is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by author Delia Owens and follows the maturation of a girl named Kya in the marshes of North Carolina.

Reese Witherspoon has produced a brand new film in the form of Where the Crawdads Sing.

As she gets older, Kya finds herself plunged into a mystery surrounding the death of a former love interest in which she is also a suspect.

Leading the cast of the literary adaptation is Normal People and Fresh star Daisy Edgar-Jones who takes on the lead role opposite Sharp Objects star Taylor John Smith and EE BAFTA Rising Star 2022 nominee Harris Dickinson (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Beach Rats, The King's Man).

So, just when can we expect Where the Crawdads Sing to arrive in cinemas?

Where the Crawdads Sing release date

Where the Crawdads Sing will be released in cinemas on 22nd July 2022.

The film was previously due to be released in June before being pushed back to 22nd July, before once again being brought forward by a week in the US.

The film was shot in New Orleans and Houma, Louisiana from March to June 2021.

Where the Crawdads Sing cast

The following cast members have been confirmed for Where the Crawdads Sing.

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Catherine "Kya" Clarke

Taylor John Smith as Tate Walker

Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews

Michael Hyatt as Mabel

Sterling Macer Jr as Jumpin

David Strathairn as Tom Milton

Jayson Warner Smith as Deputy Joe Purdue

Garret Dillahunt as Pa

Ahna O'Reilly as Ma

Eric Ladin as Eric Chastain

Jojo Regina as Little Kya

Luke David Blumm as Little Tate

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones portrays the role of Kya Clarke, while Taylor John Smith plays Tate Walker - a friend who helps educate Kya growing up.

Tate Walker (Taylor John Smith) and Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) in Columbia Pictures' Where the Crawdads Sing. Sony Pictures Releasing

Meanwhile, Harris Dickinson (The King's Man) takes on the vital role of Chase Andrews - a quarterback who becomes a love interest of Kya but whose behaviour leads to her becoming a suspect in a mysterious death.

Elsewhere, Nightmare Alley star David Strathairn takes on the role of Tom Milton in the film.

As in keeping with the book, we will also see multiple timelines, including seeing younger versions of Kya and Tate.

Where the Crawdads Sing trailer

There is now a trailer for the film Where the Crawdads Sing, which shows off Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead role of Kya.

The dramatic trailer also includes an exclusive original song from Taylor Swift titled Carolina that has already sent her fans into meltdown.

Catch the footage above, which provides the best insight into the film so far.

What is Where the Crawdads Sing about?

Kya played by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Tom played by David Strathairn in Columbia Pictures' Where the Crawdads Sing. Sony Pictures Releasing

The official plot synopsis reads: "From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina.

"For years, rumours of the 'Marsh Girl' haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect."

Chase Andrews (Harris Dickinson) in Columbia Pictures' Where the Crawdads Sing. Sony Pictures Releasing

It continues: "As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh."

We love a dramatic whodunnit that reveals a seedy underbelly to a community, so count us in.

If you want to know more about the story, then perhaps read the novel Where the Crawdads Sing from author Delia Owens, which is available on Amazon Prime and other retailers.

Where the Crawdads Sing will be released in cinemas on 22nd July 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news and features.

