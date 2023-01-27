How to watch Triangle of Sadness - can you stream it?
The Palme d'Or winning film from the director Ruben Östlund is nominated for Academy Awards.
One of the most celebrated films of the last year has to be Triangle of Sadness.
The 2022 Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or winning film from The Square director Ruben Östlund has now garnered nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards.
Triangle of Sadness has been nominated for Best Picture and Östlund has been nominated for Best Director and for scribing Best Original Screenplay.
The film follows a couple of young models who are invited on a luxury cruise aboard a superyacht where they cross paths with some eccentric and incredibly wealthy guests - before all hell breaks loose.
So, where can you watch the critically acclaimed Triangle of Sadness?
Triangle of Sadness is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms.
These include iTunes Store and Apple TV and also Prime Video.
The film can currently be purchased to keep on Prime Video for £13.99 or can be rented for £4.49.
Triangle of Sadness DVD release date
Triangle of Sadness will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on 20th February 2023.
These formats are now available to pre-order from Amazon.
The DVD is available there for £9.99 and on Blu-ray for £14.99.
Triangle of Sadness cast
The following actors appear in the Triangle of Sadness cast.
- Harris Dickinson as Carl
- Charlbi Dean as Yaya
- Dolly de Leon as Abigail
- Zlatko Burić as Dimitry
- Iris Berben as Therese
- Vicki Berlin as Paula
- Henrik Dorsin as Jarmo
- Jean-Christophe Folly as Nelson
- Amanda Walker as Clementine
- Oliver Ford Davies as Winston
- Sunnyi Melles as Vera
- and Woody Harrelson as the Captain
Leading the cast are a young couple of models in the form of Carl and Yaya.
Harris Dickinson is best known for his roles in the films Beach Rats, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The King's Man, Triangle of Sadness, and Where the Crawdads Sing.
The film was the final role for actress Charlbi Dean before she died of bacterial sepsis at the age of 32. Dean was known for her work in the film Spud and the television series Black Lightning.
Triangle of Sadness trailer
You can get a taste of the chaos on offer in Triangle of Sadness with a trailer of the film below.
Triangle of Sadness is available to watch now. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.
