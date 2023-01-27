The 2022 Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or winning film from The Square director Ruben Östlund has now garnered nominations at the 2023 Academy Awards.

One of the most celebrated films of the last year has to be Triangle of Sadness.

Triangle of Sadness has been nominated for Best Picture and Östlund has been nominated for Best Director and for scribing Best Original Screenplay.

The film follows a couple of young models who are invited on a luxury cruise aboard a superyacht where they cross paths with some eccentric and incredibly wealthy guests - before all hell breaks loose.

So, where can you watch the critically acclaimed Triangle of Sadness?

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch Triangle of Sadness - can you stream it?

Triangle of Sadness is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms.

These include iTunes Store and Apple TV and also Prime Video.

The film can currently be purchased to keep on Prime Video for £13.99 or can be rented for £4.49.

Triangle of Sadness will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on 20th February 2023.

These formats are now available to pre-order from Amazon.

The DVD is available there for £9.99 and on Blu-ray for £14.99.

Triangle of Sadness cast

The following actors appear in the Triangle of Sadness cast.

Harris Dickinson as Carl

Charlbi Dean as Yaya

Dolly de Leon as Abigail

Zlatko Burić as Dimitry

Iris Berben as Therese

Vicki Berlin as Paula

Henrik Dorsin as Jarmo

Jean-Christophe Folly as Nelson

Amanda Walker as Clementine

Oliver Ford Davies as Winston

Sunnyi Melles as Vera

and Woody Harrelson as the Captain

Leading the cast are a young couple of models in the form of Carl and Yaya.

Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness. Curzon/Neon

Harris Dickinson is best known for his roles in the films Beach Rats, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, The King's Man, Triangle of Sadness, and Where the Crawdads Sing.

The film was the final role for actress Charlbi Dean before she died of bacterial sepsis at the age of 32. Dean was known for her work in the film Spud and the television series Black Lightning.

Triangle of Sadness trailer

You can get a taste of the chaos on offer in Triangle of Sadness with a trailer of the film below.

Triangle of Sadness is available to watch now. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.