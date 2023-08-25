The film pays homage to a number of hit slashers such as Scream and Friday the 13th, and Tim Story says he'd like to take a leaf out of the book of other classic horror flicks by launching a franchise.

"We've definitely thought about other ideas to do with this group," he told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview. "So we hope to get back to it sooner rather than later."

Although he couldn't give any details about what a further film might look like, he revealed that there were "some ideas from the writers that we've discussed" and said he was very excited about the prospect of reuniting with the team who made the film.

"We're looking forward to it," he said. "We hope that, very soon, we can put something together again and go for it. And it would be fantastic. I've just had the greatest time with this group of filmmakers and I can't wait to do it again."

Story is no stranger to sequels, having previously helmed follow-ups to his films Fantastic Four and Ride Along, so it will certainly be interesting to see what happens if and when The Blackening 2 does get green-lit.

While Story is a practiced hand when it comes to comedy films, this was his first attempt at something horror-infused – but he said he enjoyed the experience so much that he can't wait to work in the genre again.

"I found that upon finishing this movie there's so many things that I go, 'Oh, shoot, I should have done this, it could have been this, it could have been that.'

"And I'm just excited about doing something else in this space and can't wait. Because it's definitely opened up a part of me that I'm going to continue to explore!"

The Blackening is released in UK cinemas on Friday 25th August 2023.

