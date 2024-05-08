Also starring Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson, it's a mind-bending journey in which Jason comes across his own ultimate enemy – himself. But when will the third episode become available to stream?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Dark Matter.

When is Dark Matter episode 3 released on Apple TV+?

Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

The first two episodes of Dark Matter were released at once, on 8th May, after which the series has released to a weekly release schedule, as is common for Apple TV+ shows.

This means that the third episode will become available on the streamer on Wednesday 15th May 2024.

Dark Matter release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

With the first two episodes of Dark Matter now available to stream, here is the full scheduling outlining when future episodes will be arriving on Apple TV+:

Episode 1 – Are You Happy in Your Life? – Wednesday 8th May 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – Trip of a Lifetime – Wednesday 8th May 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – The Box – Wednesday 15th May 2024

Episode 4 – The Corridor – Wednesday 22nd May 2024

Episode 5 – Dark Velocity – Wednesday 29th May 2024

Episode 6 – F**king Married People – Wednesday 5th June 2024

Episode 7 – In the Fires of Dead Stars – Wednesday 12th June 2024

Episode 8 – Jupiter – Wednesday 19th June 2024

What time do new episodes of Dark Matter come out?

For viewers around the world, new episodes drop at the following times:

5am BST (British Summer Time)

12am ET (Eastern Time)

9pm PT (Pacific Time)

11pm CT (Central Time)

What is Dark Matter about?

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

The official synopsis for the series says: "Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, Dark Matter is a story about the road not taken.

"The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived.

"In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself."

Dark Matter continues on Wednesday 15th May 2024 on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now. Blake Crouch’s novel Dark Matter is available to purchase here.

