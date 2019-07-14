When is A Christmas Carol on TV? Who is in the cast of the BBC’s Charles Dickens drama?

Guy Pearce, Charlotte Riley, Stephen Graham, Andy Serkis and Vinette Robinson star in the BBC’s latest festive adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

When is A Christmas Carol on TV?

The three-part drama will air at Christmas in 2019, with a UK broadcast on BBC1 – and a US broadcast on FX.

Who is in the cast of A Christmas Carol?

Guy Pearce has been cast in the starring role, playing cold-hearted miser Ebenezer Scrooge. The actor’s previous credits include Jack Irish, The innocents, and Mary Queen of Scots.

Star Wars, Black Panther and Lord of the Rings actor Andy Serkis will play the Ghost of Christmas Past, while Stephen Graham (of Line of Duty and This Is England) will play Jacob Marley.

Peaky Blinders and Call the Midwife star Charlotte Riley will take on the role of Lottie, and The Favourite’s Joe Alwyn will play Bob Cratchit. The role of Mary Cratchit will be played by Doctor Who’s Vinette Robinson and True Blood’s Rutger Hauer is set to play the Ghost of Christmas Future.

What We Do In The Shadows star Kayvan Novak has been cast as Ali Baba, while Lenny Rush will play Tim Cratchit (aka Tiny Tim).

What is A Christmas Carol about?

Charles Dickens’ timeless 19th century novel A Christmas Carol has been adapted again and again over the years – and for Christmas 2019, it will be back on our screens for a three-part drama.

In this “unique and original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story,” the BBC has promised us “a haunting, hallucinatory, spine-tingling immersion into Scrooge’s dark night of the soul.”

A Christmas Carol is the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly and crotchety miser who is visited first by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and then by the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost Christmas Present, and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. They show him how his cruel behaviour has affected those around him.

These nighttime visits completely change Scrooge’s attitude to life – and he is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

BBC1 and American broadcaster FX have partnered on this new adaptation, which comes from the pen of Taboo and Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight.

Knight said: “This production of A Christmas Carol will respectfully present what we believe to be a timely interpretation of a timeless story.”

A Christmas Carol is written and executive produced by Steven Knight, and executive produced by Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi for the BBC. It is directed by Nick Murphy and produced by Julian Stevens.

A Christmas Carol is the first in a series of new BBC adaptions of Charles Dickens’ novels.