The announcement also teases "spectacular lighting" and "special guests", with the latter sure to get fans speculating about who could be in attendance.

There have previously been three editions of Doctor Who at the Proms, taking place in 2008, 2010 and 2013, and featuring appearances from the likes of Freema Agyeman, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill, Matt Smith and Jenna Coleman.

All three are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer, so do check them out for a taste of what's in store.

This brand new event will take place on Monday 26th August 2024 at 2:30pm and 7pm, with a filmed version scheduled to be broadcast on BBC One Wales, BBC Two and iPlayer in autumn/winter.

Alastair King will act as conductor for the orchestral performance, reprising his role from last year's Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration, which aired on BBC Radio 2 in October to mark the milestone anniversary.

Composer Gold is a bona fide Doctor Who legend, serving as musical director of the beloved series between 2005 and 2017, during which he penned some of its most memorable themes.

Murray Gold. Richard Ecclestone/Redferns

In 2023, he returned as part of Russell T Davies's reinvention, with his latest work being The Church on Ruby Road's unexpected musical number The Goblin Song, which reached number 12 on the UK singles chart and raised money for Children in Need.

There will be 90 proms at this year's festival – 73 at the Royal Albert Hall and 17 at other venues across the UK – with stars including Sam Smith and Florence Welch performing along with a selection of renowned soloists, conductors and orchestras.

BBC Proms takes place between Friday 19th July and Saturday 14th September 2024.

