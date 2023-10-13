After the performance, presenter Jo Whiley noted: "We really should dedicate that performance to Sir Michael Gambon, who starred in A Christmas Carol and sadly just died. Michael Gambon, everyone."

The concert was originally recorded on Thursday 28th September, just one day after Gambon passed away at the age of 82.

Gambon appeared in A Christmas Carol as Kazran Sardick, a miserly man inspired by Charles Dickens's Ebenezer Scrooge, who the Doctor must convince to turn good in order to save his companions Amy and Rory, as well as a thousands of others aboard a crashing space liner.

After Gambon's passing, his co-star in the episode, Katherine Jenkins, posted a tribute on Instagram, saying: "My dear Kazran! My first acting role was opposite Sir Michael Gambon in the Doctor Who Christmas Special. He couldn’t have been kinder, calmer and more supportive. Today we have lost the loveliest of legends."

The musical special included both songs from Who's past, such as Abigail's Song, as well as its future, with the opportunity being used to debut the new iteration of the show's iconic theme tune.

The new version of the theme tune comes from composer Murray Gold, who has returned to the show following his initial departure in 2017.

