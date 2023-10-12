It comes ahead of fans being treated to a special musical show that teases new and old songs aplenty in a one-off edition of Sunday Night is Music Night on BBC Radio 2 – Doctor Who @60: A Musical Celebration - on 15th October.

The theme, performed by the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and conducted by Alastair King as part of the show, is a mix of old and new tones, providing an entirely fresh experience for Doctor Who fans to mark a new era for the series.

Jo Whiley will helm the episode, which was recorded on Thursday 28th September at the home of BBC National Orchestra of Wales - Hoddinott Hall at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

As well as being an incredible insight into some of the musical numbers that have boosted our appreciation for the long-running sci-fi series, listeners will also be treated to a number of musical exclusives at the 60th anniversary concert.

The Jo Whiley BBC Radio 2 show was announced in September, teasing some of what's to come as composer Murray Gold returns to lead the latest version of the Doctor Who theme music.

While the sounds of the show itself are enough to make us excited, fans will also be pleased to know that the concert was filmed for BBC iPlayer, with the special edition set to air at a later date.

And that's not all for the Doctor Who-themed radio celebrations, as Radio 2’s My Life in a Mixtape is set to continue in the autumn.

The show will see Doctor Who actors share the music that has been the soundtrack to their lives, spanning their years from childhood through to now.

