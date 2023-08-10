Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration will take place at BBC Hoddinott Hall in the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, where the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and the BBC Singers will perform iconic tracks from the show.

Work by composers including Murray Gold, Segun Akinola, Dudley Simpson and Paddy Kingsland will be featured, along with the unforgettable theme music dreamt up by Delia Derbyshire and Ron Grainer.

Alastair King will be on-hand to conduct the singers, while Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies and returning composer Gold are also expected to be in attendance.

More news will be announced in due course, ahead of the concert being held and broadcast on BBC Radio 2 in the autumn.

News that Gold is back on Doctor Who was certainly music to the ears of many fans, after his legendary work during Davies's first run on the show included dramatic themes for The Doctor, three companions and several formidable foes.

It will be a thrill to see what he can come up with for the new era of the show, which sees Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa take on the role of The Doctor, with Coronation Street's Millie Gibson as his human companion, Ruby Sunday.

