Made in Chelsea's Tristan and Lauren clash in front of newbie Julia in awkward teaser
"I'm so good without you, don't get it twisted."
Following on from the events of last week on Made in Chelsea, it appears Lauren and Tristan haven't settled their drama as things turn very awkward in next week's episode of the reality series and RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first look!
When the SW3 crew were living it up Down Under, Tristan and Lauren enjoyed a flirt, with the former admitting he didn't think his story with Lauren was over just yet, but based on how this season as panned out, their chapter may be well and truly closed.
In the second episode of the series, the pair became emotional after having an honest chat about their relationship that ended with Tristan saying: "Until you know how you feel about me and what you're looking for in the future, I think we're better as friends."
During the latest episode of Made in Chelsea, Tristan was set up on a blind date with newcomer Julia 'Muffin' Pollard, but the 21-year-old received a frosty reception when she met Lauren.
In the exclusive clip (above), Lauren approaches Julia and Tristan at a bar and initially apologises to Julia.
"I did want to talk you because when I met you it was a spicy moment for me, because I was just triggered and it had nothing to do with you," Lauren told Julia, before warning her to be "careful" while dating Tristan.
As Tristan defended himself, telling Lauren there was "no need" for her comment, a fiery conversation ensued.
Lauren told Tristan: "I actually don't know what was real and what was not... I'm so good without you, don't get it twisted, sweetie. It's you lying I don't like. If I wanted to be with you, Tristan, I would be with you."
As the pair exchanged some words, Lauren had the last laugh as she told Tristan he gives her "the biggest ick" of her life, before walking away, while a patient and slightly awkward Julia stood and watched.
It isn't clear how Julia and Tristan's relationship will pan out, or Tristan and Lauren's relationship for that matter, however, the latter two have unfollowed each other on social media (as per Heat World).
Whatever happens between the pair, it'll no doubt be an awkward watch...
Made in Chelsea continues on E4 at 9pm on Monday 29th April at 9:10pm.
