Taking on the role of the Earl of Loxley himself is comedian and panto regular Julian Clary, who will be starring alongside Jane McDonald as Maid Marion – making her West End debut.

Also taking to the stage as the Merry Men are: Paul Zerdin (Will Scarlet), Nigel Havers (Friar Tuck), Charlie Stemp (Alan-A-Dale) and Rob Madge (The Spirit of Sherwood), plus West End star Marisha Wallace as the infamous Sheriff of Nottingham and Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Little John.

“I am thrilled to be making my debut in the iconic London Palladium panto, one of the highlights of the theatrical year," said McDonald. "Julian and I are already falling in love off-stage, and we can’t wait to bring this to Maid Marion and Robin Hood come Christmas!”

The show will kick off on Saturday 7th December and run throughout the Christmas period, and director Michael Harrison has teased a "spectacle on stage".

Audiences can expect: "some of the most jaw-dropping special effects ever seen in the West End, giving the Palladium pantomime a totally new dimension" plus "a whole new meaning to the phrase 'Robin Hood’s Camp'."

So, if you want to see Julian Clary riding through the glen, here's how to get tickets. Or, take a look at our full list of the best UK pantomimes.

When can I see Robin Hood at the London Palladium?

The production will run from Saturday 7th December 2024 to Sunday 12th January 2025.

How to get Robin Hood at the London Palladium tickets

Tickets will go live at LW Theatres on Friday 26th April at 10am. If you're desperate to get ahead of the curve, there will be a pre-sale on Thursday 25th.

Buy Robin Hood tickets at LW Theatres

