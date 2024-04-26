At a press screening, Cowell was asked how far ahead he plans the annual show, which is now only three seasons away from its 20th anniversary. The question caused the TV personality to reflect on Britain's Got Talent's "interesting history".

"We did the pilot here and it was rubbish," he began. "Then, luckily, we sold it to America and it was a hit. Then, ITV bought it, but three days before we were due to film, they cancelled it.

"So we went up to Birmingham – because I didn't tell anyone – thinking we've got 24 hours [and] if it doesn't work on the first day, we're toast. And thank God, the first day went well."

Initially, Cowell only hoped to "get three or four years" out of the show, but its enduring success has seen it blast through those modest expectations – and the prolific producer feels that it's far from over.

He continued: "So many people now come from all over the world to compete. And it's not just winning the show, it's having that viral moment which can literally change your life overnight.

"These clips sometimes get hundreds of millions of views. I think that's why people are going to come back year after year after year, and hopefully keep competing and getting better."

Cowell added: "Because that's what I'm seeing; that the acts are actually getting better. And because the show has all ages, I think it's going to be here for a long, long time.

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV1 at 7:30pm on Saturday 27th April 2024.

