What channel is France v England Women's Six Nations 2024 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch France v England in a Women's Six Nations 2024 match, including TV details and more.
Capping off the Women's Six Nations is Le Crunch, where undefeated sides France and England will battle at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux to crown this year’s Grand Slam winners.
The Red Roses arrive in Bordeaux with four extremely convincing wins to their name. A fifth would seal a third successive Grand Slam and sixth Six Nations title in a row.
England’s dominance is being questioned in the sense of the Six Nations lacking real competition, but clashes between England and France have always lived up to the hype - and the French have made England work for their wins.
Last year’s title decider at Twickenham saw just five points separate the sides. But the French have indeed been unable to beat them since 2018.
In terms of team news, England will be buoyed by the return of Sarah Beckett and Leicester hooker Amy Cokayne, both coming back from bans. Meanwhile, lock Rosie Galligan and hooker Lark Atkin-Davies have had to pull out through injury.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v England on TV and online.
When is France v England?
France v England will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.
The game takes place at Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux.
What time is France v England kick-off?
France v England will kick off at 4:45pm.
Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.
What TV channel is France v England on?
France v England will be shown live on BBC One.
Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.
How to live stream France v England online
France v England will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.
Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.
France v England prediction
It won’t be a walk in the park - it rarely is against France - but the Red Roses should have enough momentum and talent to see this through and claim yet another Grand Slam.
It will obviously be the best outcome for English fans, but for a growing tournament that is lacking true competition for England, it may not be the best outcome for rugby.
Prediction: England win
