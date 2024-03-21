The Red Roses clinched victory with an astonishing points difference of +223 over their five matches. They conceded just 48 points in the tournament.

England have dominated the competition in recent years, with five consecutive triumphs leading up to the 2024 edition.

However, live sport has a funny knack of throwing spanners into the works – who can prevent another English display of force in the weeks to come?

RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Women's Six Nations 2024.

Women's Six Nations 2024 on TV

Every game will be shown live on BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.

BBC iPlayer will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air platforms, while several matches will also be shown on terrestrial TV channels.

You can tune into iPlayer via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.

Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the competition.

Women's Six Nations 2024 TV schedule

All UK time. Every match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer with specific channels to be listed – and updated – below.

Round One

Saturday 23rd March

France v Ireland (2:15pm)

Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC Two

Sunday 24th March

Italy v England (3pm) BBC Two

Round Two

Saturday 30th March

Scotland v France (2:15pm)

England v Wales (4:45pm)

Sunday 31st March

Ireland v Italy (3pm)

Round Three

Saturday 13th April

Scotland v England (2:15pm)

Ireland v Wales (4:45pm)

Sunday 14th April

France v Italy (12:30pm)

Round Four

Saturday 20th April

England v Ireland (2:15pm)

Italy v Scotland (4:45pm)

Sunday 21st April

Wales v France (3:15pm)

Round Five

Saturday 27th April

Wales v Italy (12:15pm)

Ireland v Scotland (2:30pm)

France v England (4:45pm)

