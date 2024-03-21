Women's Six Nations 2024 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Check out the full Women's Six Nations 2024 TV schedule, including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
The Women's Six Nations 2024 arrives hot on the heels of the men's equivalent, with the Home Nations, France and Italy set to do battle.
England enter the competition as reigning champions following a mighty Grand Slam victory in 2023.
The Red Roses clinched victory with an astonishing points difference of +223 over their five matches. They conceded just 48 points in the tournament.
England have dominated the competition in recent years, with five consecutive triumphs leading up to the 2024 edition.
However, live sport has a funny knack of throwing spanners into the works – who can prevent another English display of force in the weeks to come?
RadioTimes.com brings you all the TV coverage details for the Women's Six Nations 2024.
Women's Six Nations 2024 on TV
Every game will be shown live on BBC throughout the duration of the tournament.
BBC iPlayer will show each of the games, exposing millions to elite rugby union action on free-to-air platforms, while several matches will also be shown on terrestrial TV channels.
You can tune into iPlayer via a range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops and smartphones, meaning you can catch every tackle, turnover and try.
Check out which channel each match will be shown on throughout the competition.
Women's Six Nations 2024 TV schedule
All UK time. Every match will be shown live on BBC iPlayer with specific channels to be listed – and updated – below.
Round One
Saturday 23rd March
France v Ireland (2:15pm)
Wales v Scotland (4:45pm) BBC Two
Sunday 24th March
Italy v England (3pm) BBC Two
Round Two
Saturday 30th March
Scotland v France (2:15pm)
England v Wales (4:45pm)
Sunday 31st March
Ireland v Italy (3pm)
Round Three
Saturday 13th April
Scotland v England (2:15pm)
Ireland v Wales (4:45pm)
Sunday 14th April
France v Italy (12:30pm)
Round Four
Saturday 20th April
England v Ireland (2:15pm)
Italy v Scotland (4:45pm)
Sunday 21st April
Wales v France (3:15pm)
Round Five
Saturday 27th April
Wales v Italy (12:15pm)
Ireland v Scotland (2:30pm)
France v England (4:45pm)
