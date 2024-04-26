They’ll be hungry to close out one of their finest tournaments with a statement victory, and a win will seal their place at the 2025 World Cup.

A third place finish for Scotland will be their first since 2005, almost 20 years, and is a significant sign of the investment into the squad beginning to pay dividends.

Ireland, meanwhile, will be equally hungry. They’re fresh from a drubbing against England, and the chance to close out the tournament with a win and potentially take third place in front of a home crowd is enticing.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Scotland?

Ireland v Scotland will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.

The game takes place at Kingspan Stadium, Belfast.

What time is Ireland v Scotland kick-off?

Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 2:30pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Ireland v Scotland on?

Ireland v Scotland will be shown live on BBC Two Northern Ireland.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

How to live stream Ireland v Scotland online

Ireland v Scotland will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

Ireland v Scotland prediction

The Scots are on a roll and momentum is with them. They fended off Italy in Parma and gave France an almighty struggle. If they can keep their heads at the Kingspan, they’ll be walking away with third place.

Prediction: Scotland win

