"So, what do you think?" asks Esther, eyeing the documents anxiously.

"It's not about what's here," replies Margo bluntly. "It's about how they interpret it. It'll say whatever they want it to say."

"So you think they've already made their minds up?" adds a dejected Esther.

"Don't you?" she responds.

Meanwhile, Kelby senses an opportunity to pay his crush (and boss) CS Charlie Woods a visit by offering to deliver the report personally.

"They might be about to close us down and all you can think about is drooling over the chief super again?" asks Esther.

Speaking previously to RadioTimes.com and other press about the police station's future, Kris Marshall described the threat facing their community hub as "existential, as is common with many, many areas of life and business these days".

"Everything is on a one-way track to being homogenised and centralised, and so that obviously removes the soul of community policing, which is something that's close to Humphrey's heart," he added.

"And because of that, the station house, their mini, quirky station house, is directly under threat.

"How that resolves itself, we'll just have to find out."

The Beyond Paradise season 2 finale airs on BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 26th April.

