Who’s through to the Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final?

Every act who's booked their place in the grand final

It’s semi-finals week of Britain’s Got Talent – five full days of live shows, Monday to Friday, all with one aim in mind: to select the acts who will vie for the BGT 2019 crown in the grand final on Sunday.

But who will be competing for glory, a cash prize of £250,000 and that coveted spot performing in front of royalty – not to mention a TV audience of millions – at the aptly named Royal Variety Performance?

The answer to that will be decided night by night on ITV – and you can see all the results here as we get them.

Through from Monday night’s semi-final

Winner: Dave & Finn

Runner-up: Flakefleet Primary School (chosen by the judges)

Through from Tuesday night’s semi-final

Winner: 4MG

Runner-up: Siobhan Phillips (chosen by the judges)

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals are on ITV Monday to Friday at 7:30pm from 27th May

Britain's Got Talent

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

