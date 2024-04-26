Last Sunday's 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth was their 12th win of the season at Villa Park, and while 13 is considered an unlucky number, they will hope to tick it off against a Chelsea side that were thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal in midweek.

It was a result that damaged the Blues' hopes of qualifying for one of the minor European competitions, and Mauricio Pochettino will hope the return of main man Cole Palmer from illness can spark an instant improvement from his side.

The hosts are bidding to complete the double over Chelsea for the first time since 1990, after Ollie Watkins netted the only goal of the game at Stamford Bridge last September, although the Blues have recent experience of winning at Villa Park courtesy of an FA Cup success in February.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.

Aston Villa v Chelsea kick-off time

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea in the USA

You can watch Aston Villa v Chelsea live on Peacock at 3pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Aston Villa v Chelsea odds

