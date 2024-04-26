Derby, who finished seventh last season and just missed out on the play-offs, need to avoid defeat against the already relegated Carlisle to book their spot in the Championship next campaign.

Were Derby to lose against Carlisle and Bolton beat Peterborough, depending on goal difference, Warne's men would have to settle for the play-offs. The goal difference between the sides is currently four heading into Saturday's action.

Carlisle, meanwhile, have nothing to play for, with Paul Simpson's side guaranteed to finish bottom of League One this season. They've won just seven of their 45 games this campaign, while conceding a league high 79 goals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Derby County v Carlisle on TV and online.

When is Derby County v Carlisle?

Derby County v Carlisle will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.

Derby County v Carlisle kick-off time

Derby County v Carlisle will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Derby County v Carlisle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 12pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Derby County v Carlisle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Derby County v Carlisle odds

