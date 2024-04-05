The series also stars Amy Ryan, James Cromwell and Anna Gunn, but with viewers left on tenterhooks after episode 2, when will the next instalment arrive and what's the schedule for the full season?

Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Sugar.

When is Sugar episode 3 released on Apple TV+?

Kirby as Ruby as Colin Farrell as John Sugar in Sugar. Apple TV+

The first two episodes of Sugar were released on Apple TV+ on Friday 5th April, and the show has since switched to a weekly release, as is common with the rollout of Apple shows.

More like this

This means that episode 3, titled Shibuya Crossing, will be released on the streamer on Friday 12th April 2024.

Sugar release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Colin Farrell and James Cromwell in Sugar. Apple TV+

Now that the first two episodes of Sugar have been released, here is a full schedule of when future episodes will be arriving on Apple TV+ (complete with all the episode titles):

Episode 1 – Olivia – Friday 5th April 2024 (out now)

Episode 2 – These People, These Place – Friday 5th April 2024 (out now)

Episode 3 – Shibuya Crossing – Friday 12th April 2024

Episode 4 – TBC – Friday 19th April 2024

Episode 5 – TBC – Friday 26th April 2024

Episode 6 – TBC – Friday 3rd May 2024

Episode 7 – TBC – Friday 10th May 2024

Episode 8 – TBC – Friday 17th May 2024

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What time do new episodes of Sugar come out?

For viewers around the world, new episodes drop at the following times:

5am BST (British Summer Time)

12am ET (Eastern Time)

9pm PT (Pacific Time)

11pm CT (Central Time)

What is Sugar about?

Colin Farrell as John Sugar in Sugar. Apple

The official synopsis for Sugar says: "Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story.

"Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried."

Sugar continues on Apple TV+ on Friday 12th April, with episodes being released weekly. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.