Sugar: Release date and latest news for Colin Farrell's Apple TV+ show
Farrell's new detective noir series is landing on the streamer this April.
Apple TV+ continues to pull in the biggest stars around for their shows, and that's clear with their new noir detective series Sugar, which is led by recent Oscar nominee Colin Farrell.
Farrell stars in the unique series as John Sugar, an American private investigator looking into the mysterious disappearance of a Hollywood producer's beloved granddaughter. Farrell spoke with RadioTimes.com about the series recently, and explained what drew him to it.
He said: "I love film noir. I love older films, full stop, regardless of the genre, and so to have the noir tropes be honoured and be fleshed out as they were in this show, but have them seen through the lens of a private detective that felt so much less hardboiled than the Philip Marlowes and the Sam Spades, he felt so gentle.
"And he's such a tender character, and he obviously inhabits a world of darkness and criminality and he lives alone, he's quite a lonely character, and all those other tropes are honoured."
Read on for everything you need to know about Sugar on Apple TV+.
When will Sugar be released?
The first three episodes of Sugar will be released at once on Friday 5th April 2024 on Apple TV+, with future episodes arriving weekly on Fridays.
This means that all episodes will be available to stream on Friday 17th May, when the finale is released.
What is Sugar about?
The official synopsis for Sugar says that it is "a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story".
The synopsis continues: "Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel.
"As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried."
Who stars in Sugar, alongside Colin Farrell?
Colin Farrell stars in the central character of John Sugar in the series, and is joined by Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Culprits), Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building), James Cromwell (Succession) and Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) in major roles.
Here's a full list of the central cast for Sugar on Apple TV+:
- Colin Farrell as John Sugar
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ruby
- Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackie
- James Cromwell as Jonathan Siegel
- Anna Gunn as Margit
- Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel
- Nate Corddry as David Siegel
- Sydney Chandler as Olivia Siegel
- Alex Hernandez as Kenny
- Lindsay Pulsipher as TBC
- Txunamy Ortiz as Patricia
- Miguel Sandoval as Thomas Kinsey
- Elizabeth Anweis as Mrs Siegel
- Jason Butler Harner as Henry
- Massi Furlan as Carlos
- Adrian Martinez as Glen
- Eric Lange as Stallings
- Scott Lawrence as Dr Vickers
Sugar trailer
You can watch the full trailer for Sugar right here now.
Sugar premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 5th April, with episodes being released weekly. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.
