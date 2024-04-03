He said: "I love film noir. I love older films, full stop, regardless of the genre, and so to have the noir tropes be honoured and be fleshed out as they were in this show, but have them seen through the lens of a private detective that felt so much less hardboiled than the Philip Marlowes and the Sam Spades, he felt so gentle.

"And he's such a tender character, and he obviously inhabits a world of darkness and criminality and he lives alone, he's quite a lonely character, and all those other tropes are honoured."

Read on for everything you need to know about Sugar on Apple TV+.

When will Sugar be released?

Colin Farrell in Sugar. Apple TV+

The first three episodes of Sugar will be released at once on Friday 5th April 2024 on Apple TV+, with future episodes arriving weekly on Fridays.

This means that all episodes will be available to stream on Friday 17th May, when the finale is released.

What is Sugar about?

Colin Farrell and James Cromwell in Sugar. Apple TV+

The official synopsis for Sugar says that it is "a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story".

The synopsis continues: "Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel.

"As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried."

Who stars in Sugar, alongside Colin Farrell?

Kirby as Ruby as Colin Farrell as John Sugar in Sugar. Apple TV+

Colin Farrell stars in the central character of John Sugar in the series, and is joined by Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Culprits), Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building), James Cromwell (Succession) and Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad) in major roles.

Here's a full list of the central cast for Sugar on Apple TV+:

Colin Farrell as John Sugar

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ruby

Amy Ryan as Melanie Mackie

James Cromwell as Jonathan Siegel

Anna Gunn as Margit

Dennis Boutsikaris as Bernie Siegel

Nate Corddry as David Siegel

Sydney Chandler as Olivia Siegel

Alex Hernandez as Kenny

Lindsay Pulsipher as TBC

Txunamy Ortiz as Patricia

Miguel Sandoval as Thomas Kinsey

Elizabeth Anweis as Mrs Siegel

Jason Butler Harner as Henry

Massi Furlan as Carlos

Adrian Martinez as Glen

Eric Lange as Stallings

Scott Lawrence as Dr Vickers

Sugar trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Sugar right here now.

Sugar premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 5th April, with episodes being released weekly. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

