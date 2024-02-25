However, some of the biggest moments of the night came from those presenting the awards. While presenting the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series to the cast of The Bear, Sofia Vergara reunited with her Modern Family co-stars Ed O'Neill, Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler-Ferguson.

While Stonestreet and Ferguson joked with Vergara as she plugged her Netflix series Griselda, Bowen got a little distracted by Barbie star Ryan Gosling in the audience.

The cast of Breaking Bad - Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Anna Gunn, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Jonathan Banks, Betsy Brandt, and Dean Norris on stage at the SAG Awards Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Fans were thrilled to see the co-stars together again after Modern Family ended after 11 seasons in 2020.

More like this

It was far from the only reunion that night though. Viewers were thrilled once again when the stars of Breaking Bad - Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, RJ Mitte, Anna Gunn, Jonathan Banks, Betsy Brandt and Dean Norris - reunited to present the award for Ensemble in a Drama Series to the cast of Succession.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Elsewhere, Meryl Streep took to the stage to present the award for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series to Jeremy Allen White - and was swiftly joined by her co-stars from 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Hathaway and Blunt couldn't resist reeling off some of Streep's most iconic lines as Miranda Priestly, including Blunt telling her former co-star: "By all means, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me."

Sean Astin and Elijah Wood on stage at the 2024 SAG Awards Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

As if that wasn't enough, Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood and Sean Astin reunited to present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

The pair, who are still close friends, joked about Elijah never receiving his statuette after Return of the King won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture 20 years ago.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Well, it's somewhere," Astin responded. "If by somewhere, you mean Frodo-fan-7-11's shelf, because he bought it on eBay — sorry about that."

For the first time, the ceremony was streamed on Netflix, with viewers around the world enjoying the show,

The SAG Awards 2024 ceremony is available to watch on Netflix.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.