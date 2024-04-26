They are mathematically still in with a shout, however, and Klopp could ring the changes, with Cody Gakpo, who missed the Goodison Park clash as his partner was giving birth, potentially replacing Darwin Núñez after he failed to score a glorious chance when Liverpool were trailing by one goal.

It could also be all change in the dugout at West Ham in this summer, as David Moyes's future is under scrutiny following back-to-back defeats to Fulham and Crystal Palace that has their hopes of securing a fourth consecutive season of European football hanging in the balance.

The Hammers are eighth in the Premier League table, which is unlikely to be enough to qualify for the Conference League, and the teams around them have games in hand - so their need for three points is also vital.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Liverpool?

West Ham v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.

West Ham v Liverpool kick-off time

West Ham v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to West Ham v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch West Ham v Liverpool in the USA

You can watch West Ham v Liverpool live on FuboTV at 7:30am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

West Ham v Liverpool odds

