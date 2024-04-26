Leeds, who beat Middlesbrough 4-3 on Monday evening to end a three-game winless run, are desperate to secure three points, with Kieran McKenna's side holding a game in hand on their rivals.

Ipswich's fate is in their own hands, and they will secure promotion if they win their final three matches.

While Farke's men are battling to secure an instant return to the Premier League, things are a lot different for QPR.

Marti Cifuentes's side look set to just avoid a nervous relegation battle over the next couple of weeks, with QPR sitting in 18th and four points clear of the bottom three following their crucial 1-0 win against Preston last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch QPR v Leeds on TV and online.

When is QPR v Leeds?

QPR v Leeds will take place on Friday 26th April 2024.

QPR v Leeds kick-off time

QPR v Leeds will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is QPR v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream QPR v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

