Despite investment into the women’s game, Wales' progress has stalled badly.

Italy will be looking to bounce back after a home defeat to Scotland in Parma, but they are also on the hunt for a victory that will likely prove decisive for the standings, as the team who finishes third will join England and France in the 2025 World Cup.

Third place is out of Wales’ reach, but they’ll be fighting for pride and hoping to avoid a first Six Nations whitewash.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Italy on TV and online.

When is Wales v Italy?

Wales v Italy will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024.

The game takes place at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff.

What time is Wales v Italy kick-off?

Wales v Italy will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Wales v Italy on?

Wales v Italy will be shown live on BBC One Wales.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

How to live stream Wales v Italy online

Wales v Italy will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

Wales v Italy prediction

Wales have not beaten Italy at home for 12 years, and despite the Welsh emerging victorious in Parma last year, they’ve fallen dramatically since then - and it’s hard to see this Wales side picking up a win here.

Prediction: Italy win

