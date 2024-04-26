There is plenty at stake for Tottenham as well, as they are bidding to overhaul a six-point deficit to Aston Villa in the chase for the last Champions League place.

Ange Postecoglou's side have had 15 days to recover from their 4-0 defeat to Newcastle, and that freshness could prove crucial as Arsenal have played four games in the intervening period.

Son Heung-min bagged a brace in last September's reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium, when the two teams played out an entertaining 2-2 draw, but Spurs' South Korean forward is out of form having failed to fire in his last three outings.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Arsenal?

Tottenham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 28th April 2024.

Tottenham v Arsenal kick-off time

Tottenham v Arsenal will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

How to watch Tottenham v Arsenal in the USA

You can watch Tottenham v Arsenal live on FuboTV at 9am ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on either FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Tottenham v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (3/1) Draw (3/1) Arsenal (3/4)*

Bet Boost: Kai Havertz over 1.5 shots on target, Son Heung-min over 1.5 shots on target, Both teams to score – Yes – 10/1 11/1

Bet Boosts are only available to new and eligible customers, and are subject to availability.

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

