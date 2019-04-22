Meet the cast of BBC1’s Ghosts

Ghosts, a new sitcom from the team behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland, airs this April on BBC1.

The cast is stacked with comedy stars from the CBBC historical show.

Call the Midwife and Fresh Meat’s Charlotte Ritchie and comedy performer Kiell Smith-Bynoe also join the group.

Find out everything you need to know about the cast for Ghosts below.

Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison

Who is Alison? A young prospective flat-owner who finds out that she has inherited a decrepit country manor from her “step-great-auntie” – a distant relative who died leaving no direct descendants.

Where have I seen Charlotte Ritchie before? She played Nurse Barbara Gilbert on Call The Midwife until making a heartbreaking exit in series seven, and previously starred in Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat as Oregon. Since leaving Midwife she has also appeared in Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, and Dead Pixels on E4.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe plays Mike

Who is Mike? Charlotte’s boyfriend, who moves with her to Button House to help her turn it into a hotel. Sadly, the ghosts in residence have other ideas…

Where have I seen Kiell Smith-Bynoe before? He plays Dean in Stath Lets Flats, and has appeared in Enterprice and Britain Today Tonight.

Mathew Baynton plays Thomas

Who is Thomas? A failed poet who now haunts Button House alongside a pack of his ghoulish pals.

Where have I seen Mathew Baynton before? The Horrible Histories and Yonderland star has also featured in ITV’s recent adaptation of Vanity Fair, Quacks, The Split, and You, Me and the Apocalypse.

Lolly Adefope plays Kitty

Who is Kitty? One of the ghosts haunting Alison and Mike.

Where have I seen Lolly Adefope before? The rising comedy star played infuriating roving reporter Ruth Duggan in This Time with Alan Partridge, and also stars in upcoming US comedies Shrill and Miracle Workers.

Simon Farnaby plays Julian

Who is Julian? A Tory MP who passed away under embarrassing circumstances. Hint: he’s not wearing any trousers…

Where have I seen Simon Farnaby before? As well as Horrible Histories and Yonderland. Simon Farnaby has appeared in a host of diverse roles from Detectorists to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He also co-wrote Paddington 2.

Martha Howe-Douglas plays Lady Button

Who is Lady Button? Alison’s relative who passed away in Button House.

Where have I seen Martha Howe-Douglas before? The Horrible Histories and Yonderland regular also featured in Doctor Foster, and recently made a surprise appearance in EastEnders.

Ben Willbond plays The Captain

Who is The Captain? A former army officer who fancies himself the leader amongst the spirits in the mansion.

Where have I seen Ben Willbond before? Another Horrible Histories and Yonderland favourite, Willbond has also featured in comedies such as The Thick of It, Bridget Jones’s Baby and Tracey Ullman’s Show.

Katy Wix plays Mary

Who is Mary? A “witch” who was burnt at the stake.

Where have I seen Katy Wix before? She played Daisy in Not Going Out, Fergie in The Windsors, and Carole in Stath Lets Flats. Like Lolly Adefope, she also featured in This Time with Alan Partridge earlier this year.

Jim Howick plays Pat

Who is Pat? One of the ghosts in Button House: an unfortunate scout leader with an arrow through his neck.

Where have I seen Jim Howick before? The Horrible Histories, Yonderland and Peep Show favourite made a memorable appearance as teacher Mr Hendricks in Sex Education on Netflix earlier this year.

Larry Rickard as Robin

Who is Robin? A caveman: the longest serving ghost in the house.

Where have I seen Larry Rickard before? As well as Horrible Histories and Yonderland, Rickard has also written for and starred in Tracey Ullman’s Show and Tracey Breaks the News.

Ghosts airs at 9.30pm on Mondays on BBC1