Taskmaster season 14 release date: Cast, trailer and how to watch

Five comedians will be subjecting themselves to the cruel tasks set by 'Little Alex Horne' in order to impress the Taskmaster, Greg Davies .

Hit comedy show Taskmaster will soon be back on our screens with season 14 – with a particularly exciting new cast .

They’ll be: Dara Ó Briain, Fern Brady, John Kearns, Munya Chawawa and Sarah Millican.

But when does Taskmaster season 14 begin and how can viewers watch it? Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Taskmaster season 14 release date

Dara O'Briain, Munya Chawawa, Sarah Millican, Greg Davies, Alex Horne, Fern Brady & John Kearns in Taskmaster season 14

Taskmaster fans assemble: the new season will kick off on Thursday 29th September on Channel 4 at 9pm, with episodes set to air weekly from then on.

We can't wait!

How to watch Taskmaster

As detailed above, Taskmaster will air on Channel 4, with episodes expected to become available on All 4 shortly after broadcast.

In addition, the previous 13 seasons of Taskmaster are currently available to watch on the video on demand service.

Taskmaster aired on UKTV channel Dave for five years, building up a loyal fandom in that time.

In 2020, ahead of Taskmaster's 10th season, the show moved over to Channel 4 after a deal was signed for the broadcaster to make six seasons of the show across three years.

Taskmaster season 14 cast

Five comedians will be battling it out in order to impress the Taskmaster in season 14. The full line-up is as follows:

Dara Ó Briain

Fern Brady

John Kearns

Munya Chawawa

Sarah Millican

Ó Briain is a comedian and presenter best known for hosting panel shows including Mock the Week and, previously, The Apprentice: You're Fired! He is also an author of books for both children and adults.

Stand-up comic and writer Brady is no stranger to panel shows, having previously guest starred on 8 Out of 10 Cats and BBC Radio 4's The News Quiz, among others.

Chawawa is a stand-up comedian whose online parody sketches became a viral sensation during the pandemic in 2020. He was nominated for a BAFTA for Race Around Britain.

Meanwhile, Kearns is a stand-up and the only comedian to have won both the Best Show and Best Newcomer awards at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, while Millican is an award-winning comedian who previously presented her own series The Sarah Millican Television Programme.

Taskmaster season 14 trailer

The first teaser trailer for the new season has also been revealed, and it promises more wild tasks and some abject failures – in other words, classic Taskmaster.

Taskmaster season 14 will air on Channel 4, while all 13 previous seasons are available on All 4 now. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

