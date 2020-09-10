Following the six-part series's initial run, will the BBC renew Semi-Detached for another season? Here's everything you need to know.

Will there be a Semi-Detached season 2 on ITV?

The BBC comedy Semi-Detached hasn't yet been renewed for a second season, but we'll keep this page updated with the latest episodes.

The final episode of Semi-Detached season aired on 10th September 2020 on BBC Two.

More like this

What is Semi Detached about?

Series lead Lee Mack previously explained the show's real time storylines, stating, “In a normal sitcom, if I leave the bedroom they’d just have the next shot of me being over the road, but on Semi-Detached the camera follows me down the stairs, out the door… everything is real time.”

He continued, in an interview with Express, “Every step is filmed to give a feeling of thirty minutes in a man’s life. And that’s the essence of what the show is, thirty minutes in a man’s life that’s falling apart.”

Who is in the cast of Semi Detached?

In addition to Mack's turn as Stuart, a wedding DJ, the cast also includes Ellie White (Princess Beatrice of York in The Windsors) as Stuart’s partner April, and Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro as Stuart’s ex-wife.

Also starring is Neil Fitzmaurice (Jeff from Peep Show) as jailbird brother Charlie; Chewing Gum’s Sarah Hoare as Madonna; and The Office’s Patrick Baladi as Ted.

It's not yet known whether the full cast would return for a potential second season.

Advertisement

Semi-Detached aired on BBC Two from August 2020 and can currently be viewed on BBC iPlayer. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide