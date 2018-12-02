Noel Edmonds’ wife compares his shock I’m a Celebrity exit to Brexit

When Noel Edmonds was announced as the first contestant to leave I’m a Celebrity, we were all in shock.

ITV’s big bucks signing lasted a mere nine days in the jungle before the public sent him packing (with many blaming ITV’s Immunity Games for bringing about his exit).

“It’s like Brexit, everybody voted but are now moaning about the result,” said Edmonds’ wife Liz Davies after he was voted off the show.

“I though he was going to go, I don’t know why. It’s just a feeling – but I think it will be for the good. Lots of people might be sad and angry he’s out but I’m really pleased.”

Davies had her own theory on her husband’s early exit, citing the age of his fans and their voting habits (or lack of).

“Think about it, his audience, all his old fans from Swap Shop probably don’t vote,” she told The Mirror. “The cosmos gives you everything for a reason. If this is the decision, then so be it.”

A much calmer response than that to Brexit, we’re sure you’ll agree.

As for Edmonds, he looked shocked by his elimination so early in the competition – but after taking in the news, he wasn’t exactly sad about the prospect of a luxurious stay in a five-star hotel.

He also called out Fleur East – an “astonishing young lady” – as his potential winner and heaped praise on his “deputy” Harry Redknapp: “I think we’ll be seeing a lot of each other”.