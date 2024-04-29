Jude Bellingham goals and stats this season: How many goals has Bellingham scored?
Your complete guide to Jude Bellingham's goals and stats with Real Madrid and England in 2023/24.
Jude Bellingham is the main man in world football right now.
The 20-year-old has the world at his feet following a stunning maiden voyage with Real Madrid in 2023/24.
Bellingham had already impressed on the continental stage with Dortmund but he has left orbit and entered a whole new realm with Real Madrid.
He is the hottest talent in global football and could enjoy a phenomenal summer with Madrid still alive in the Champions League and England tipped to go far at Euro 2024.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the numbers you need to know about Jude Bellingham's goal record this season and throughout his career.
Jude Bellingham goals this season
Jude Bellingham has scored 17 goals in 25 La Liga games in the 2023/24 season so far for Real Madrid.
His season total stands at 21 goals in 36 games across all club competitions for the Spanish giants.
Last updated: 29th April
La Liga top scorers this season
Nobody truly expected Bellingham to be such a strong contender in the running for the Golden Boot but he has started the season in terrific fashion. Here's the current La Liga top scorers list:
- Artem Dovbyk (Girona) – 19 goals (5 assists)
- Alexander Sørloth (Villarreal) – 17 goals (5 assists)
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 17 goals (4 assists)
Jude Bellingham career goals
Jude Bellingham made his professional debut for Birmingham at the age of 16. Goals haven't always flowed for him due to his position, but at Real Madrid, he has been deployed higher up the field and is reaping the rewards.
- Birmingham (2019-2020): 44 games, 4 goals
- Dortmund (2020-2023): 132 games, 24 goals
- Real Madrid (2023-): 36 games, 21 goals
TOTAL: 212 games, 49 goals
Jude Bellingham England goals
Jude Bellingham has already racked up a healthy number of England caps despite his age, and looks certain to add many more to his tally.
- England (2020-): 29 caps, 3 goals
