Bellingham had already impressed on the continental stage with Dortmund but he has left orbit and entered a whole new realm with Real Madrid.

He is the hottest talent in global football and could enjoy a phenomenal summer with Madrid still alive in the Champions League and England tipped to go far at Euro 2024.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the numbers you need to know about Jude Bellingham's goal record this season and throughout his career.

Jude Bellingham goals this season

Jude Bellingham has scored 17 goals in 25 La Liga games in the 2023/24 season so far for Real Madrid.

His season total stands at 21 goals in 36 games across all club competitions for the Spanish giants.

Last updated: 29th April

La Liga top scorers this season

Nobody truly expected Bellingham to be such a strong contender in the running for the Golden Boot but he has started the season in terrific fashion. Here's the current La Liga top scorers list:

Artem Dovbyk (Girona) – 19 goals (5 assists) Alexander Sørloth (Villarreal) – 17 goals (5 assists) Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) – 17 goals (4 assists)

Jude Bellingham career goals

Jude Bellingham made his professional debut for Birmingham at the age of 16. Goals haven't always flowed for him due to his position, but at Real Madrid, he has been deployed higher up the field and is reaping the rewards.

Birmingham (2019-2020): 44 games, 4 goals

44 games, 4 goals Dortmund (2020-2023): 132 games, 24 goals

132 games, 24 goals Real Madrid (2023-): 36 games, 21 goals

TOTAL: 212 games, 49 goals

Jude Bellingham England goals

Jude Bellingham has already racked up a healthy number of England caps despite his age, and looks certain to add many more to his tally.

England (2020-): 29 caps, 3 goals

