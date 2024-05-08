Since Loreen took the crown at last year's Eurovision, fans have been wondering if there will be a surprise appearance from ABBA, or if any nods will be given to the band over the course of the competition.

So, will ABBA be performing at Eurovision this year? Here's everything we know so far.

Will ABBA perform at Eurovision 2024?

ABBA performing at the Eurovision Song Contest. Olle Lindeborg/AFP via Getty Images

Unfortunately, it seems ABBA will not be performing at Eurovision this year.

"I don't want to," Benny Andersson told the BBC in 2023. "And if I don't want to, the others won't. It's the same for all four of us – someone says, 'no', it's a no."

Bjorn Ulvaeus added: "We can celebrate 50 years of ABBA without us being on stage."

However, this doesn't mean there won't be nods to ABBA during the show. Executive supervisor of Eurovision Martin Österdahl told Deadline that the song contest will mark the anniversary.

He told the publication: "We've got Sweden's historic seventh win, tying the all-time record with Ireland, we've got Loreen who is the champion and the only woman to ever win this contest twice, and of course, there's this particular group called ABBA that won the contest 50 years ago with Waterloo. We will be celebrating all these things."

As for what could take place, it isn't clear, but a Eurovision insider told Deadline the tribute would be "something never seen on TV before".

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year's competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can't fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year's contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK's act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final airs Saturday 11th May at 8pm on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

